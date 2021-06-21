Advertisement

Marquette art weeks kicks off with sunrise ceremony at McCarty’s Cove

Reconnecting through the arts
By Tia Trudgeon
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s art week kicked off this morning with a sunrise ceremony at McCarty’s Cove.

Despite rain and clouds, photographer Bugsy Sailor, known for his series “the year of the sunrise” was there to capture his 903rd consecutive sunrise photo.

He was also joined by poet Milton Bates, who read an original piece about reconnecting with the community after the pandemic.

After all, that’s what 2021′s art week is all about.

“I hope people feel inspired. I hope people feel inspired to catch a sunrise later this week or to take out some old paint brushes,” says Sailor. “I think Marquette does such a fantastic job prioritizing arts in its community.”

Sailor’s sunrise gallery is now up at U.P. Supply Co., located at 221 W. Washington St.

You can find the full schedule of art week events here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

Latest News

Great Lakes Rodeo in Gwinn
Rodeo is back in Marquette County
New bike park at Marquette Mountain
New bike park in Marquette now open to the public
Corona Car Show in Ishpeming
‘Corona’ car show continues for second year
The theater's first show since the pandemic is happening June 18.
Crystal Theater reopens after nearly two years without a performance