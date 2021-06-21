Marquette art weeks kicks off with sunrise ceremony at McCarty’s Cove

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s art week kicked off this morning with a sunrise ceremony at McCarty’s Cove.

Despite rain and clouds, photographer Bugsy Sailor, known for his series “the year of the sunrise” was there to capture his 903rd consecutive sunrise photo.

He was also joined by poet Milton Bates, who read an original piece about reconnecting with the community after the pandemic.

After all, that’s what 2021′s art week is all about.

“I hope people feel inspired. I hope people feel inspired to catch a sunrise later this week or to take out some old paint brushes,” says Sailor. “I think Marquette does such a fantastic job prioritizing arts in its community.”

Sailor’s sunrise gallery is now up at U.P. Supply Co., located at 221 W. Washington St.

You can find the full schedule of art week events here.

