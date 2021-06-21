Advertisement

K9 Alger of Alger County Sheriff’s Office to receive body armor donation

K9 Alger’s vest is sponsored by Sharon M. Peters of Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott.”
K9 Alger of the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.
K9 Alger of the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.(ACSO/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Alger County Sheriff’s Department K9 Alger will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Alger’s vest is sponsored by Sharon M. Peters of Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott.” This is also true for K9 Zepp in Marquette. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,301 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to: Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

Latest News

Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
FILE. Gas prices graphic.
AAA: Michigan’s statewide average gas price declines slightly last week
The Karas Bandshell in Ludington Park.
Music Mondays to begin next week
Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center graphic with WLUC edits.
Masks to still be required in Helen Newberry Joy Hospital