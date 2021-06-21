Advertisement

Gogebic County deputy arraigned on assault, misconduct charges

Scott Voit was arraigned in Gogebic County’s 98th District Court Monday morning.
FILE. Gogebic County Courthouse as seen in July 2017.(WLUC)
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County deputy, charged alongside three other law enforcement officers as a result of recent investigations handled by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Public Integrity Unit (PIU), has been arraigned.

Scott Voit was arraigned in Gogebic County’s 98th District Court in Bessemer Monday morning on the following:

  • One count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor
  • One count of misconduct in office by a public official, a 5-year felony

The Michigan State Police conducted the investigation that led to these charges.

In February 2020, Gogebic County Deputy Scott Voit ordered an inmate to kneel so Voit could remove his handcuffs. Before the inmate could fully kneel down, Voit threw the inmate to the ground to remove the handcuffs, which was caught on video. The attorney general’s office says video evidence of the incident shows that the inmate was not resisting the handcuff removal.

After first being seen by a jail doctor and then taken to a local hospital, the inmate was diagnosed with abrasions on his wrists, a contusion on his back, and a rib fracture.

“I continue to be proud of the work my PIU team is doing to ensure those who wear a badge strengthen the integrity of the profession – not undermine it,” Nessel said. “We stand ready to hold anyone who violates their oath to protect and serve accountable.”

A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was continued at the arraignment Monday. Voit’s next court dates have not been set.

