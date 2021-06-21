Funeral homes returning to normal protocol

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Now that COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, funeral homes are adjusting back to normal protocol.

In the past year, more than 600,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and many families did not have the opportunity to say good bye to their loved one.

Starting Tuesday, each and everyone seat in a Michigan funeral home can be filled again with people paying final respects to their loved one.

“You have people who are putting off a funeral for a year or more that are now calling us wanting to schedule them, in short order actually,” Mark Canale said. “They want to get on with their grief.”

Funeral homes can again offer receptions after services. Canale, the owner of Canale Tonella Funeral Home, said having the reception is important for families.

“Grief shared is grief diminished and I think it is very important that people gather together in groups of families and friends,” Canale said.

Throughout the pandemic, capacity limits prevented a typical funeral service.

The owner of Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services, Jeremy Hansen, said that led to cremation sales increasing 30 to 40 percent in the past year.

”I’ve seen the increase over the years,” Hansen said. “But with this pandemic being that there’s restrictions that you couldn’t even see people at certain times or have services, I think that definitely led to more cremation.”

The most challenging times are now behind them, but both funeral directors say the hardest part was telling a family ‘no’.

“I take it upon myself to be able to provide anything that I can for families in need and during the pandemic with the restrictions it was so often I couldn’t do that,” Hansen said.

“So it was just difficult in many ways and now we’re all glad it’s over,” Canale said.

Both funeral directors said that they will keep virtual services an option for those are still uncomfortable in group settings.

