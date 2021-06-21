Escanaba schools begin Food Service Program

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools in the Escanaba area are out for the summer, however, staffers still are hard at work with summer school and making sure every student eats a meal as part of Escanaba’s Food Service Program.

“We hear that hunger doesn’t stop when school stops so we want to make sure kids are getting fed throughout the summer and we’re able to provide that to them,” said Nancy LaFave, food service director for Escanaba Schools.

Monday through Thursday from 11:15 until noon, students can visit Lemmer Elementary, Webster Kindregarten Center, the Upper Elementary School or the Jr/Sr High School for lunch. All students under 18 and under are welcome to enjoy the free meal.

“We also supply Camp Harstad and the YMCA for their day camps and our last location is the Learning Center,” said LaFave.

Parents can stay and eat for $3.

“Some parents will come with our students and then some of the students in particular those that are of age, will just walk and come in and they’ll eat,” said Coby Fletcher, superintendent of Escanaba Area Public Schools.

On Thursdays, students are given two packed meals for Friday – a breakfast and a lunch.

“We know it’s good for our students. They can count on having at least a lunch and then if they’re here in summer school they can count on getting breakfast and lunch,” said Fletcher.

The food comes from Gordon’s, Jilbert’s and Aunt Millie’s. All summer meals are reimbursed through the federal government.

“We’re able to supply fresh fruits and vegetables to for all of the meals. We really try to do a lot more of those since I’m more available during the summer,” said LaFave.

Last week, about 600 meals were given out and Escanaba Schools hopes to give out at least that much each week. The Food Service Program continues into August.

