Advertisement

Escanaba Public Safety seeks tips on breaking and entering incident

A shed and the Escanaba Athletic Field were damaged in the Thursday evening break-in.
FILE. Escanaba Public Safety.
FILE. Escanaba Public Safety.(WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is seeking information on a breaking and entering incident that happened late last week.

According to public safety, on Thursday evening June 17, some individuals broke into a a shed and stole a golf cart causing damage to the shed and the field at the Escanaba Athletic Field on 18th Avenue South.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Escanaba Public Safety at 906-786-5912. People may also contact the department via private message on its Facebook page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

Latest News

FILE. Gogebic County Courthouse as seen in July 2017.
Gogebic County deputy arraigned on assault, misconduct charges
4 fire departments battled 8-hour landfill fire in Ontonagon last week
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Ryan Report - June 20, 2021