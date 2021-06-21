Escanaba Public Safety seeks tips on breaking and entering incident

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety is seeking information on a breaking and entering incident that happened late last week.

According to public safety, on Thursday evening June 17, some individuals broke into a a shed and stole a golf cart causing damage to the shed and the field at the Escanaba Athletic Field on 18th Avenue South.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Escanaba Public Safety at 906-786-5912. People may also contact the department via private message on its Facebook page.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

