Cool & breezy start to summer

By Jennifer Perez
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Rain comes to an end during the morning as a cold front moves out. However, conditions remain cool with northwest breezy winds. An upper-level trough will keep temperatures in the 50s through tomorrow. On Wednesday, milder air moves in bringing temperatures back to normal. Then, another front will bring widespread rain on Thursday through Friday.

Today: Morning showers followed by slow clearing and breezy conditions.

>Highs: Low 50s north, near 60 south

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers during the day

>Highs: Low to mid-50s north, near 60 south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Becoming cloudy with widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

