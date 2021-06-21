Community Foundation of Marquette County awards more than $100K in grants

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County, including four affiliate funds – Negaunee, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette, and Gwinn Area – recently granted over $100,000 as part of the annual competitive grant cycle.

Of the total grant funding:

More than $25,000 was awarded to programs related to human services

More than $21,000 was awarded to environment and recreation

More than $17,000 was awarded to arts, culture, and music

More than $15,000 was awarded to youth and education

More than $14,000 was awarded to health services

More than $5,000 was awarded to community improvement

This grant cycle included funds from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support nonprofits that continue to navigate organizational and operational needs from ongoing pandemic response.

2021 grantees included Willow Farm Therapeutic Riding program, which received funds to replace expired helmets for youth involved in the program. The grant was made possible by the Stephen Blondeau Memorial Fund, which was established at the Community Foundation in 1996 to support projects related to youth safety in the Upper Peninsula.

Willow Farm Therapeutic Riding volunteer, Luanne Peterson, said, “As an affiliate program of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International, horseback riding helmets are a safety requirement that we continue to adhere to. PATH International requires all participants to wear protective headgear that is American Society for Testing and Materials - Safety Equipment Institute (ASTM-SEI) certified. Depending on the amount of use, riding helmets hold the ASTM-SEI certification for 3 - 5 years after they are purchased. This grant will allow the program to provide required safety gear for youth and continue to follow PATH International’s protocols for safety.”

Volunteers from each of the Community Foundation’s affiliate fund form committees to review applications and recommend grants to the Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Grant distribution events were recently held for the Ishpeming, Negaunee and Marquette affiliates to celebrate the grantees making an impact on residents of Marquette County. A final grant distribution event will be held on July 4 in Gwinn at The Up North Lodge. This event is part of the popular Bike Night event series and is a fundraiser for the Gwinn Area Community Fund.

To view a full list of grants, visit the Community Foundation of Marquette County’s Facebook page, or check out the image below.

The Community Foundation of Marquette County, including four affiliate funds – Negaunee, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette, and Gwinn Area – recently granted over $100,000 as part of the annual competitive grant cycle. (CFofMC/WLUC)

About the Community Foundation of Marquette County: The Community Foundation of Marquette County is a tax-exempt, nonprofit, publicly supported philanthropic organization with the long-term goal of building permanent, endowed funds, for the broad-based public benefit. An effective steward of the community’s charitable resources since 1988, the Foundation works with donors to establish charitable funds and supports non-profit organizations

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.