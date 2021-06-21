Advertisement

Community Foundation of Marquette County awards more than $100K in grants

Of that, more than $25,000 was awarded to programs related to human services.
2021 grantees included Willow Farm Therapeutic Riding program, which received funds to...
2021 grantees included Willow Farm Therapeutic Riding program, which received funds to replace expired helmets for youth involved in the program.(CFofMC)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County, including four affiliate funds – Negaunee, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette, and Gwinn Area – recently granted over $100,000 as part of the annual competitive grant cycle.

Of the total grant funding:

  • More than $25,000 was awarded to programs related to human services
  • More than $21,000 was awarded to environment and recreation
  • More than $17,000 was awarded to arts, culture, and music
  • More than $15,000 was awarded to youth and education
  • More than $14,000 was awarded to health services
  • More than $5,000 was awarded to community improvement

This grant cycle included funds from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund to support nonprofits that continue to navigate organizational and operational needs from ongoing pandemic response.

2021 grantees included Willow Farm Therapeutic Riding program, which received funds to replace expired helmets for youth involved in the program. The grant was made possible by the Stephen Blondeau Memorial Fund, which was established at the Community Foundation in 1996 to support projects related to youth safety in the Upper Peninsula.

Willow Farm Therapeutic Riding volunteer, Luanne Peterson, said, “As an affiliate program of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International, horseback riding helmets are a safety requirement that we continue to adhere to. PATH International requires all participants to wear protective headgear that is American Society for Testing and Materials - Safety Equipment Institute (ASTM-SEI) certified. Depending on the amount of use, riding helmets hold the ASTM-SEI certification for 3 - 5 years after they are purchased. This grant will allow the program to provide required safety gear for youth and continue to follow PATH International’s protocols for safety.”

Volunteers from each of the Community Foundation’s affiliate fund form committees to review applications and recommend grants to the Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Grant distribution events were recently held for the Ishpeming, Negaunee and Marquette affiliates to celebrate the grantees making an impact on residents of Marquette County. A final grant distribution event will be held on July 4 in Gwinn at The Up North Lodge. This event is part of the popular Bike Night event series and is a fundraiser for the Gwinn Area Community Fund.

To view a full list of grants, visit the Community Foundation of Marquette County’s Facebook page, or check out the image below.

The Community Foundation of Marquette County, including four affiliate funds – Negaunee,...
The Community Foundation of Marquette County, including four affiliate funds – Negaunee, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette, and Gwinn Area – recently granted over $100,000 as part of the annual competitive grant cycle.(CFofMC/WLUC)

About the Community Foundation of Marquette County: The Community Foundation of Marquette County is a tax-exempt, nonprofit, publicly supported philanthropic organization with the long-term goal of building permanent, endowed funds, for the broad-based public benefit. An effective steward of the community’s charitable resources since 1988, the Foundation works with donors to establish charitable funds and supports non-profit organizations

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

Latest News

Money.
Michigan Republicans trying to end extra federal unemployment benefits
FILE. Gas prices graphic.
AAA: Michigan’s statewide average gas price declines slightly last week
K9 Alger of the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.
K9 Alger of Alger County Sheriff’s Office to receive body armor donation
The Karas Bandshell in Ludington Park.
Music Mondays to begin next week
Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center graphic with WLUC edits.
Masks to still be required in Helen Newberry Joy Hospital