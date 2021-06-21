Champion restaurant opens new ice cream and snow cone truck

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new destination for frozen treats this summer.

Jerzi’s 41 in Champion opened its new “Shaved Ice Bar” last week and the flavors are almost endless.

Customers can sit outside and enjoy snow cones or a few scoops of ice cream.

If you really want to go all out, order both of them together as a specialty mix.

Owner, Jamie Clark, said the Shark Bite is one of the biggest hits. It’s mixture of tiger blood and blueberry flavors with vanilla ice cream and gummies on top.

She said her and husband wanted to open a place that everyone can enjoy.

“So, it’s super hard for us to find a place to take our son that has ice cream and specialty treats because he has a peanut allergy,” Clark said. “So, we wanted to provide a place where not only he can enjoy the summer treats but that other people could too.”

There are also sugar-free options available.

The Shaved Ice Bar is open everyday from noon to 9 p.m.

