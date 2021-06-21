Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
UPDATE: Body of 80-year-old Alston man found
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

Latest News

Police are investigating after a man drove into bicyclists at an annual event.
Man drives into cyclists in Arizona
MDOT is investing $1.9 million to resurface about 11 miles of M-94 from M-553 to US-41 in...
MDOT M-94 resurfacing project begins Tuesday in Marquette County
This Saturday, June 19, 2021, photo courtesy of The White Mountain Independent shows the scene...
Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Critical week ahead for Biden's agenda