AAA: Michigan’s statewide average gas price declines slightly last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan decreased 4 cents compared to last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 19 cents more than this time last month and $1.02 more than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last January.

In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed growth in gasoline demand and stocks. Demand increased from 8.48 million b/d to 9.36 million b/d, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 2 million bbl to 243 million bbl.

The increase in total supply, even as gas demand increased, has helped to limit pump price fluctuations. However, rising crude oil prices could mean higher prices later this month.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.11 to settle at $71.04.

The U.S. Federal Reserve indicated last week that interest rates are expected to increase earlier than forecasted due to rising inflationary pressure, which has put downward pressure on crude prices and limited price increases. However, earlier in the week, crude prices ascended due to optimism that vaccine rollout will continue to help crude demand recover.

Additionally, crude prices were bolstered by EIA’s latest report revealing that total domestic crude supplies decreased by 7.4 million bbl to 466.7 million bbl.

“Michigan motorists were finally able to see some stability at the pump after double-digit increases,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Despite the slight decrease, if crude oil prices continue to rise, drivers could see higher gas prices heading into Independence Day.”

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.18), Ann Arbor ($3.16), Marquette ($3.14) (Which includes the entire U.P.)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.06), Benton Harbor ($3.08), Lansing ($3.10)

Find Local Gas Prices: Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com.

