4 fire departments battled 8-hour landfill fire in Ontonagon last week

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A large landfill fire took four departments almost 8 hours to contain late last week in Ontonagon.

According to the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, more than 30 firefighters from four different agencies were able to contain a large fire that began at the K&W Landfill in Ontonagon late Thursday.

The departments poured thousands of gallons of water onto burning trash piles and using advanced infrared drone technology to locate hot spots.

It took almost eight hours to contain the fire, with the last units leaving the scene around 3:00 a.m. Friday. Firefighters from the Ontonagon, Carp Lake, Greenland and Twin Lakes departments were joined by Sonco Ambulance and emergency management personnel as they dealt with darkness and heavy smoke caused by the burning trash.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the blaze is still being determined.

“Having a drone above this fire was a huge benefit,” said Ontonagon Emergency Manager Mike Kocher. “With an infrared camera that could see through the smoke, along with temperature sensors and even a searchlight, it was possible to locate hot spots, use heavy equipment to move the piles and then put water in exactly the right location. Our thanks to Superior Search & Rescue and the Copper County Community Emergency Response Team for making these resources available to us.”

Eleven pieces of equipment were used to fight the fire, including four water tenders which shuttled more than 100,000 gallons of water to the location.

The size of the fire was initially estimated to be approximately 10,000 square yards with a trash depth of some 20 feet.

