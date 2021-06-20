St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church holds annual Rubber Ducky Derby

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A lot of ducks were quacking along the Houghton waterfront. Rubber ducks, that is.

Despite no Bridgefest this weekend, St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church continued the tradition of having its annual Rubber Ducky Derby.

Everyone who paid to have ducks participate were given a free duck for a preliminary race called Saints and Sinners, with the winner earning five extra ducks in the main event.

Around 1,020 rubber ducks were involved in the race, with the proceeds going to a good cause.

“The proceeds are going to benefit our faith formation building that we just built at St. Ignatius,” said the derby’s head quacker, Annette Butina. “It’s also an evangelization place.”

The top ten winners all received cash prizes, with first place getting $400, $300 for second place, and $200 for third.

