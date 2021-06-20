Advertisement

St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church holds annual Rubber Ducky Derby

Winners of first ten ducks to cross finish line receive cash prizes
Winners of top ten ducks receive cash prizes
Winners of top ten ducks receive cash prizes(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A lot of ducks were quacking along the Houghton waterfront. Rubber ducks, that is.

Despite no Bridgefest this weekend, St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church continued the tradition of having its annual Rubber Ducky Derby.

Everyone who paid to have ducks participate were given a free duck for a preliminary race called Saints and Sinners, with the winner earning five extra ducks in the main event.

Around 1,020 rubber ducks were involved in the race, with the proceeds going to a good cause.

“The proceeds are going to benefit our faith formation building that we just built at St. Ignatius,” said the derby’s head quacker, Annette Butina. “It’s also an evangelization place.”

The top ten winners all received cash prizes, with first place getting $400, $300 for second place, and $200 for third.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
Crash graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie resident killed during police pursuit, crash Thursday night
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension

Latest News

Fundraiser held for fire victims
Luigi’s Bar holds fundraiser for fire victims
Car show at Westwood Mall in Marquette Township
Record turnout for car show in Marquette Township
Saturday’s event at Mattson Lower Harbor Park commemorates the day in 1865 when word reached...
Juneteenth in Marquette a day of celebration and solidarity
Corona Car Show in Ishpeming
‘Corona’ car show continues for second year