Advertisement

Mostly sunny start to Sunday, with increasing cloudiness and rain beginning west midday

Sunny breaks, mild conditions until the front approaches the Western U.P. midday.
By Noel Navarro
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure over the Upper Peninsula holds until Sunday morning, making for a mostly sunny and mild start to Father’s Day and the first day of the summer season. But a Dakotas-based frontal system approaches the Western Great Lakes region towards midday, bringing increasing clouds and rain showers to the west end of the U.P. during the early afternoon hours. Light-moderate rain production spreads eastward towards the late afternoon hours. During this the front’s low center enters the western U.P. and brings isolated thunderstorm chances to the region into the overnight hours. Half to 3/4 inch rainfall possible during this rain event -- or higher from thunderstorms.

Following the front’s exit Monday is a sweeping, cold northwesterly wind that will result in below-seasonal temperatures in the U.P. to start the week. The temperature trend swings upward midweek for brief warming, only to dip below seasonal averages again into the weekend.

Sunday, Father’s Day and the First Day of Summer 2021: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy by midday; chance of rain showers beginning west midday then spreading eastward into the afternoon; chance of isolated thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours; mild and breezy with southeast winds 10-15 mph

>Highs: 60s-70s (warmest south)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. rain showers, then gradual clearing in the afternoon; cool and breezy with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms late; breezy

>Highs: 80

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
fire
Two wildfires reported in Upper Michigan on Friday

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 6/18/21
Plan on Cooler Temperatures to Begin the Weekend
Do avoid any outdoor burning today due to elevated fire danger risk.
Warm, breezy and a mostly sunny Friday before the summer solstice
Here is the latest weather forecast presented by Karl Bohnak.
Warm and Dry Friday Means a High Fire Danger
Isolated severe risk for the Central U.P. this afternoon: damaging winds and large hail.
Mostly sunny & warm start to Thursday, followed by p.m. shower chances and few t-storms