Luigi’s Bar holds fundraiser for fire victims

Money raised through raffle tickets, silent auction, and drink sales
By Matt Price
Updated: 3 hours ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - At Luigi’s Bar in Calumet, people would normally gather for a drink and watch different sporting events. For patrons like Antonia Burich, though, Saturday was a lot more than that.

“I came to help the victims benefit in any way, shape, or form,” said Burich. “Monetary is the best way to help anybody who has lost everything.”

It has almost been a month since a large fire tore through three buildings on the 100 block of 5th Street, destroying all of them and displacing dozens of people.

Throughout the day and night, the bar held a fundraiser through raffles, a silent auction, and some of the drink sales. Owner Tammy Ecklund says this was something that had to be done.

“To know that all of those, especially the kids, are living in a hotel and don’t have their things anymore, it was just a no-brainer,” Ecklund stated. “We said right away, ‘Hey, we got to do something.’”

All of the proceeds go to the Pigs-N-Heat Relief Fund, which will then disperse the funds to meet each victim’s needs. Even when the event ends, Burich says everyone should keep donating.

“Everybody has something to go through,” she mentioned. “Don’t lose hope, trust in the lord, and just keep helping everybody because everybody out there needs it. Come together and you can do more together.”

After seeing many people buy raffle tickets and come through the door by the hour, Ecklund was thrilled with the effort.

“We could be the one in need,” she said. “It could be anybody in need. To be able to give as much as we’re actually, and surprisingly, giving to them, it’s actually pretty nice to know that we could do that for them.”

Ecklund thanks everyone who helped the cause and hopes other summer events at Luigi’s become fundraisers to continue assisting the fire victims.

