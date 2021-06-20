Advertisement

Dads take a step back in time this Father’s Day

By Maci Cosmore
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a blast from the past.

For the first time in two years, dads spent their special day remembering the ‘good ole days’ at the 43rd annual Father’s Day Car and Tractor Show in Iron River.

“COVID-19 took us out of a show last year so this year, we brought it back to the community. We brought it to Genesee Street - it was here years ago,” said Iron County Classic Farm Machinery Club President Fred Hauser.

He said nearly 100 antique car and tractor vendors came out this year.

The weekend began with a car parade on Saturday and is ending with raffles and prizes from local vendors and sponsors.

Hauser said the best part about this year’s show has been the amount of community support on and around Genesee Street.

“That was the main idea to help the community. Let’s get started after this terrible virus and bring some entertainment back to the community,” Hauser said.

Vendors like David Cimarelli have been visiting the car shows each year with his two sons, but this is his first show as a vendor.

“My son bought this truck for me in North Dakota and when I got it home, it was a basket case. So, I had to start from the bottom up.”

Cimarelli said it took him nine years to complete his truck and being able to finally drive it and bring it to shows is his newest tradition.

“I used to come to the shows without a vehicle with my kids. This is going to start being my favorite Father’s Day activity,” Cimarelli said.

And whether you’re making new traditions or reminiscing on the olden days, Father’s Day is about reminding dad just how much he means to you.

