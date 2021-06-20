Advertisement

Bucks advance to NBA Eastern Conference Final

Milwaukee outscores Brooklyn 6-2 in overtime
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) reacts after missing a shot as Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton...
Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant (7) reacts after missing a shot as Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) and Jrue Holiday (21) talk to their bench during overtime of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKLYN, NY (WLUC) - The Milwaukee Bucks withstood Kevin Durant’s NBA-record 48 points in a Game 7, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals by beating the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Khris Middleton made the tiebreaking shot with 40 seconds left in the first overtime Game 7 in 15 years. The Bucks held on from there when Durant missed two jumpers, the last an airball with 0.3 seconds remaining. The Bucks will play either Philadelphia or Atlanta in a series that starts Wednesday night. Durant played all 53 minutes and forced OT with a turnaround jumper that was just inches from being a 3-pointer that would have won it with a second left.

