Two wildfires reported in Upper Michigan on Friday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - During a hot, dry, and windy day, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was called out to two fires. According to DNR Fire Management Specialist Keith Murphy, both fires happened around 4:30 p.m. ET. One was called the Sunsome Lake Power Line fire, near Sunsome Lake in Republic Township. The other was just outside the village of Amasa.

The Sunsome Lake Power Line Fire was caused by a tree down on a power line. It was about a half acre in size. 20-30 mph winds were reported in the area. The fire claimed aspens and hardwood, but did not grow too much because the roads in the area blocked expansion. No injuries were reported. Ishpeming DNR, Republic Township Fire Department, Ishpeming Township Fire Department, and Humboldt Township fire department were all called to the scene.

A cause has yet to be determined in the Amasa fire. A power line was not the cause and the fire remains under investigation. It was approximately one acre in size. This fire also claimed aspen and hardwood. Crystal Falls DNR, Amasa Fire Department, and Crystal Falls Fire Department were all called to the scene.

Murphy says that the U.P. is critically dry right now. He says that the rain on Saturday will help, but only for a few days. Much more rain is needed to make a significant difference.

