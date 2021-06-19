Advertisement

Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

By TV6 News Team
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Friday evening, the left lane of westbound US-2 will be closed near Norway Spring, west of the city of Norway in Dickinson County.

The lane will be closed while MDOT performs emergency repairs to pavement that has heaved due to heat.

MDOT is uncertain how long it will take to complete repairs. The lane will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
Crash graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie resident killed during police pursuit, crash Thursday night
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension
Gov. Whitmer speaking in Detroit on Thursday morning.
Whitmer expresses support for ‘Hero Pay’

Latest News

Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
A train and pickup truck towing a boat collided Friday evening in Chippewa County.
MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train
fire
Two wildfires reported in Upper Michigan on Friday
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location