Traffic Alert: US-2 lane in Dickinson County closed for emergency repairs

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Friday evening, the left lane of westbound US-2 will be closed near Norway Spring, west of the city of Norway in Dickinson County.

The lane will be closed while MDOT performs emergency repairs to pavement that has heaved due to heat.

MDOT is uncertain how long it will take to complete repairs. The lane will be closed until further notice.

