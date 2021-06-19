Advertisement

Reports: US student found killed in Russia, suspect arrested

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400...
The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, the reports said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports said searchers on Saturday found the body of an American student who went missing several days earlier and that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of Catherine Serou, 34, was found in a wooded area near the city of Bor, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Moscow, the reports said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that a woman’s body was found in Bor and that a suspect with a record of serious crimes had been arrested, but did not give names. The cause of death was not specified.

Local news reports said Serou was last seen on Tuesday after getting into a car. The newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said she sent an email to her mother expressing alarm that “unknown people” were driving her.

Serou moved from California to Russia in 2019 to study law at a university in Nizhny Novgorod, a major city adjacent to Bor, news reports said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Police say a 2020 Tesla was traveling south on County Road 550 when it struck a power pole,...
2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
Crash graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie resident killed during police pursuit, crash Thursday night
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension

Latest News

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided...
Major damage to Alabama mobile home park amid tropical storm
The aftermath of a tornado in East Brewton, Alabama spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette....
Tornado spurred by tropical storm causes damage in Alabama
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: 3 killed in early-morning Georgetown County bus crash
Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire