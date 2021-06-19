Record turnout for car show in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. summers are looking more like pre-pandemic times as more events are coming back, particularly car shows.

Classic vehicles filled the Westwood Mall parking lot Saturday for the ‘Catch the Vision’ Car Show and Cruise in Marquette Township.

Cars revved up their engines as people stopped to check out the make and models on display.

The township also collected cart loads of can donations.

Once the show was over it was time for the cars to cruise in the parade.

“This was a record car show this year for Marquette Township,” Marquette Township events coordinator Todd Noordyk said. “Everybody heard about it. They saw it on the TV, they heard it on the radio and they were calling me for information.”

The next event Marquette Township is having is Community Days on August 7 at Lyons Field.

