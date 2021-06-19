MSP reminds drivers of railroad crossing safety after pickup truck collides with train

TROUT LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police are reminding motorists about railroad crossing safety after a pickup truck collided with a train Friday evening.

According to the MSP Sault Ste. Marie post, troopers responded to a crash involving a train and a 19-year-old man in a pickup towing a boat.

The crash happened on the railroad crossing near M-123 and Spruce Street in Trout Lake Township, Chippewa County around 6:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash.

The pickup truck and boat were badly damaged. After a short delay, the train continued on its route.

The MSP says the Fenton man was cited for careless driving and released.

The MSP wishes to remind motorists that injuries and deaths occur at rail crossings every day. Most of these tragedies are preventable. Here are a few reminders for motorists when approaching a railroad crossing:

Stop, look both ways, turn down your music, and listen. Remember that trains always have the right of way.

Stop at least 15 feet away from flashing red lights, lowered gates, a signaling flagman, or a stop sign.

Never try to drive around a lowering gate. Never ignore signals, and always use caution.

Before you being to cross, wait for gates to fully rise and for all lights to stop flashing.

