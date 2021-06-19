Advertisement

Juneteenth in Marquette a day of celebration and solidarity

Saturday’s event at Mattson Lower Harbor Park commemorates the day in 1865 when word reached the last enslaved people in Texas that they were free.
Saturday’s event at Mattson Lower Harbor Park commemorates the day in 1865 when word reached the last enslaved people in Texas that they were free.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens gathered on a day of unity at the Juneteenth celebration in Marquette Saturday.

More than a hundred enjoyed food and entertainment at Mattson Lower Harbor Park -- and they remembered this day in 1865, when word reached the last enslaved people in Texas that they were free.

“When that word hit the South (in 1865), people jubilee’d in the street. They shared their culture, their food, their stories,” said Freddy Sims, Event Organizer and Co-Founder & Executive Director of ‘Social Justice For Us’ (SJFU).

Last Thursday, President Biden signed into law a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The event featured live music, guest speakers, family-friendly games, vendors (jewelry, art, clothing) plus educational sections and booths on Juneteenth history.

It was hosted in conjunction by the SJFU and the Northern Michigan University Black Student Union.

Sims thanked the numerous volunteers and local businesses supporting the celebration.

“Oh man, (the saying) ‘It takes a village’ -- it really is. I can’t stress enough the amount of gratitude I have for the SJFU and the efforts they put in. Then also (the event support) from Double Trouble Entertainment and Lake Superior Smokehouse, along with some of our volunteers who recently onboarded. Truly, when a community comes together, this is what happens,” he said.

The SJFU plans to host Juneteenth every year.

Learn more about the non-profit’s mission and upcoming events below:

