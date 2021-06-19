‘Corona’ car show continues for second year

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the few events that happened last year was a car show at the American Legion Post 114 in Ishpeming.

It’s called the Corona Car Show. The legion staff birthed the idea of hosting the show when all other events got cancelled last year.

“Nobody else was doing anything,” bar manager, Maria Sharland, said. “So we thought hey all these people have these cars and there’s no where to go. So, let’s throw a car show and see what happens and last year was so good that we decided okay well we’re going to do it again.”

Although the pandemic is less of a factor now, they plan on keeping the name.

“Considering the epic disaster that last year was for most people, yes, we will continue with the ‘Corona’ Car Show,” Sharland said.

The show included a presentation with hand-made trophies welded together out of different car parts.

