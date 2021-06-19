2 dead after 1-car crash on Marquette County Road 550

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man and a woman died early Saturday morning after crashing their car into a power pole in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 2020 Tesla was southbound on Marquette County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing just before 1:00 a.m. when it hit a power pole, causing it to run off the road and into the trees. The car caught on fire and went up in flames.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the car and were pronounced dead at the scene. No names or hometowns have been released.

Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

Marquette County Road 550 was closed for about five hours while the crash was investigated.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Marquette Township Fire and EMS, Chocolay Township Fire, UP Health System EMS, NMU Police and Michigan State Police.

