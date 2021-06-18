Warm, breezy and a mostly sunny Friday before the summer solstice

A frontal system extending from Northern Quebec down to the eastern Upper Peninsula brings scattered rain showers and few thunderstorms to Mackinac and Chippewa Counties. Drier air works in from west through east Friday afternoon as the front exits the region. A strong westerly component assists in the drying movement, dropping U.P. dew points into the 40s. The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity and warmer than average temperatures elevated the fire danger risk. Do avoid any outdoor burning -- National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch in effect today for the Western U.P. -- conditions too critical for open burning.

Abundant sunshine and isolated rain chances occur Saturday. Mostly clear conditions highlight the early period of Sunday, Father’s Day and the first official day of summer. But into the afternoon, a Dakotas-based system enters the Western U.P., producing rain showers that spread eastward into Sunday evening. With the low center’s arrival early Monday morning, there’s a chance of few thunderstorms developing over the Upper Peninsula.

Gradual clearing begins Monday afternoon with the system’s exit, kicking off a cooling trend to bring temperatures below seasonal Monday through Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of isolated rain showers in the afternoon; warm and breezy with west winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 70s-90 (warmer in the interior)

Saturday: Chance of a.m. showers south, otherwise partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday, Father’s Day & First Day of Summer: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain in the afternoon beginning out west; breezy

>Highs: 70

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and few thunderstorms; brisk and breezy

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

