Advertisement

US-41 construction isn’t slowing business in Marquette

By Kendall Bunch
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summertime traffic continues to increase on U.S. 41 in Marquette Township during a major resurfacing project.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman, Dan Weingerten, said congested traffic and blocked off lanes will continue for at least the next four months.

“We started in early May and we anticipate the project will be over in late October,” Weingarten said.

Michigan is spending $9.2 million to resurface pavement and shoulders for both lanes of the busiest route in the Upper Peninsula.

“Thirty-three thousand vehicles a day use it,” Weingarten said. “It will provide a smoother driving surface, extend the service life of that area possibly 15 years before we have to go in and do another major project.”

Drivers may see the construction as a setback but at least one business along US-41 said it’s not decreasing the number of customers.

“Business has been really really well,” General manager, Brad Tryan, said. “We’ve been fortunate enough that they’ve been doing a lot of the work in the morning.”

Hudson’s actually seized the opportunity to brighten someone’s day with a sign that says, “DETOUR - GREAT FOOD KEEP RIGHT”.

“Most people look at road construction as a negative,” Tryan said. “{We’re} just doing something that’s a little bit fun for the community.”

The biggest problem the restaurant faces is not traffic, or even COVID-19 rules, it’s staffing.

“What’s been our biggest barrier has really been hiring,” Tryan said. “Even though our sales are really really good, we can use some more people to help better serve the community, extend our hours and be able to provide some great food.”

In addition to the highway repairs, MDOT is adding a non-motorized path for bikes and pedestrians near the Westwood Mall.

Construction for the path will start in the next two weeks.

Weingarten said traffic delays are about 5-10 minutes average, depending on the time of the day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension

Latest News

fire
Two wildfires reported in Upper Michigan on Friday
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Fire station opens new location near Island Resort and Casino
Fire station opens new location near Island Resort and Casino
Crystal Falls Theatre opening up after long COVID-19 shut down
Crystal Falls Theatre opening up after long COVID-19 shut down
Hardware store, golf course present Gift ideas for Father's Day
Hardware store, golf course present Gift ideas for Father's Day