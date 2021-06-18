U.P. Fall Beer Festival to return in 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Brewers Guild announced Friday three upcoming beer festival are returning in 2021 after more than a year hiatus.

Tickets for all three events will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 24 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, with Enthusiast Member Pre-Sale opening on Tuesday, June 22 at 10am, at MiBeer.com.

Michigan August Beer Festival – South will be held on Saturday, August 14 at LMCU Ballpark, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps in Comstock Park (just north of Grand Rapids). General Admission is 1-6pm, with the gates opening at Noon for a VIP hour for Enthusiast Members. Tickets are $50 per person in advance ($55 day of) with Designated Driver tickets for $10.

Michigan August Beer Festival – North will be held on Saturday, August 28 at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters. General Admission is 1-6pm, with the gates opening at Noon for a VIP hour for Enthusiast Members. Tickets are $50 per person in advance ($55 day of) with Designated Driver tickets for $10.

U.P. Fall Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, September 11 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. General Admission is 1:00-6:00 p.m., with the gates opening at noon for a VIP hour for Enthusiast Members. Tickets are $50 per person in advance ($55 day of) with Designated Driver tickets for $10. The brewers guild did not announce how many tickets will be sold.

“We are happy and excited for the opportunity to get back to Michigan Brewers Guild beer festivals and look forward to seeing people in person,” said Scott Graham, Guild Executive Director, in a press release. “We are currently working on logistics and safety protocols with our partners at the West Michigan Whitecaps and Traverse City Pit Spitters, which gives us the added benefit of their infrastructure and experience with their own events.”

A reminder that July is once again “Michigan Beer Month”. As part of this year’s celebration, a one-of-a-kind commemorative pint glass will be available at many member breweries and these breweries are also being encouraged to feature a special beer throughout the month – like a collaboration or a special release – to help celebrate. Details about these promotions and participating breweries will be posted soon on MiBeer.com and the Guild’s social media channels (see links below).

Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries. The Guild is a passionate beer community that believes in quality artisanship, bold character, fun, responsibility and pushing the boundaries. The mission of the Guild is to promote and protect the Michigan beer industry with an overarching goal to help locally brewed beer attain 20% of all beer sales in the state by 2025.

Michigan’s brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $914 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #6 in the nation—supporting its title as “The Great Beer State.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.