Advertisement

Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the National Hurricane Center with director Ken Graham, left, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the center in Miami. Tuesday marks the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season which runs to Nov. 30.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters predict a tropical system will bring heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding to the northern Gulf Coast as early as Friday and throughout the weekend.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida — extending from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The poorly-organized disturbance was located Friday morning about 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was moving north at 14 mph (22 kph).

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats. The move is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts, the governor’s office said.

The system is expected to produce up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain across the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico, and up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) through the weekend along the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, the hurricane center said. The water could reach the heights of about 1-3 feet (30-91 centimeters).

There have already been two named storms during the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Meteorologists expect the season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
1980s Marquette cold case featured in popular true crime podcast
Marquette County woman's $2 million winning ticket through the Michigan Lottery's Lucky 7's...
Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game

Latest News

The shooter admitted to firing a gun after a driver flipped him off. A 6-year-old boy died in...
Motive revealed in boy's road rage shooting death
Tv6's Elizabeth Peterson spent a week on the island, experiencing the sights and sounds
The Spirit of Isle Royale, Part 5: Saying Yes to Adventure
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
Saying Yes to Adventure
The Spirit of Isle Royale, Part 5