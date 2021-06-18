Advertisement

Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.

By WXYZ Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 2-year-old is dead and a 9-year-old is fighting for their life following two separate freeway shootings on the same night near Detroit.

Michigan State Police and Detroit police are now on the hunt for a suspected vehicle, a late model silver Chrysler 300 with no plates.

“This is certainly the worst day of this family’s life. I cannot fathom what they’re going through. It’s just absolutely horrible,” interim Detroit Police Chief James White said.

Shortly after those tragedies, state police rushed to another freeway shooting where two people were shot and taken to the hospital.

These incidents are just two of many shootings that have been occurring on the freeways near Detroit.

Just two days before, the freeway was home to another senseless shooting, believed to be triggered by road rage between two drivers.

State police say the driver of a gray sedan fired a shot that struck a third, unrelated vehicle. They’re still looking for the suspected shooter in that case as well.

There were a rash of freeway shootings in the fall. Lt. Michael Shaw with Michigan State Police said the bulk of them occurred on I-96 and the Southfield Freeway. He said because of the way the freeway is built, it can lead to more driving incidents.

The Southfield Freeway doesn’t have as many shoulders, and there are more hills, which can impact visibility, he said. These factors can cause more crashes and incidents that can spark road rage.

As for the latest shooting, the suspected shooter now has the focus of two major police agencies.

“Michigan state has jurisdiction over the case, but the Detroit homicide section is here to support in assisting the investigation to help get this monster off the street,” White said.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township

Latest News

President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days
The Department of Justice released a video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a...
Fierce Capitol attacks on police seen in newly released videos
The DOJ released video that shows one of the Jan. 6 rioters assaulting a police officer.
Capitol riot: Newly released video shows police get punched
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden: COVID cases rising in some areas
From the Gulf Coast to the West Coasts, millions of Americans are grappling with extreme...
Extreme weather seen across the US