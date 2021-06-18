Special gifts for dads on Father’s Day

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Father’s Day is about people showing love to dads and expressing how important they are.

At Country Village ACE Hardware in Ishpeming, store manager Brett Argall says the shop has a lot of popular gift options.

“We have a big new grilling section with Traeger and Weber grills,” said Argall. “We have all of the full lines of rubs, pellets, seasonings, and anything you need for the grilling season.”

Right now, the store is holding a sale for the rest of the month, including $50.00 off a Traeger Pro Series 22 grill. That, however, is not the only product with a price reduction.

“Our Craftsman power tools are a big sale,” Argall stated. “Instant rebates are big, and there are $30.00 off of those. So only $60.00 off many of those for a battery, charger, and tools.”

At the Marquette Golf Club, there is plenty of par-tee-ing to do with dad. Head golf professional Marc Gilmore expects a big crowd on Sunday, and a round is not all that the club offers.

“We have a lot of golf apparel,” Gilmore explained. “Golf shoes have been very popular. Gift certificates have been extremely popular all week. That way, a father can pick out anything he wishes.”

Whether it is just practicing on the driving range or playing on one of the club’s two courses, Gilmore says this activity promises a tee-rific time for deserving dads.

“There couldn’t be a better possible gift for a father than to play golf with their kids on a weekend, especially Father’s Day,” said Gilmore. “I can’t think of a better gift possible.”

No matter what you choose to give dad this father’s day, chances are it will be a hole in one!

