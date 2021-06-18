Sault Ste. Marie resident killed during police pursuit, crash Thursday night

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Sault Ste. Marie resident is dead following a police pursuit and crash in Chippewa County Thursday night.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls, beginning at about 7:59 p.m. June 17, reporting a truck that was driving recklessly in the Pickford area, heading north toward Sault Ste. Marie.

Callers told dispatch the truck was driving at very high speeds, running off the road hitting multiple mailboxes, driving into the oncoming lane, almost hitting vehicles head-on and at one point the driver threw a tire iron out the window at another vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies located the truck northbound on M-129 and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the truck continued speeding away. The truck’s driver hit the back of a small car, which had pulled off to the side of the road, near M-129 and 20th Street. The impact from the truck propelled the car into an electric pole.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the car, later identified as a 20-year-old Sault Ste. Marie resident, was ejected due to the extreme impact and was pronounced dead on scene.

After that crash, the sheriff’s office says the truck continued heading northbound, crossing 20th Street, took out a stop sign and electric pole guide wire before crashing into three parked cars and hitting a building.

The driver of the truck was taken to War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie with life threatening injuries.

The names of the victim and driver of the truck have not been released.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office called their accident investigators and were assisted by Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, Sault Tribe Police Department, Sault Fire and Central Dispatch. Cloverland Electric and DTE were also called to the scene to stabilize damaged utilities.

Ashmun Street in Sault Ste. Marie was closed for several hours while the traffic crash was investigated.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at 906-635-6355, the Sheriff’s Facebook Page or us the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the victim,” the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

