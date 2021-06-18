Range Bank plans new fundraiser to promote literacy in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank is helping to promote literacy in Marquette with a new fundraiser.

‘Banking on Literacy’ will raise money for the Marquette chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This organization mails a book to children every month from birth to five-years-old.

The event, hosted by Range Bank and the Literacy Legacy Fund of Michigan, takes place at the banks’ headquarters in downtown Marquette on June 22nd from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It will host local artists, authors, and an online auction.

“Really it’s starting them at a young age. If you get a book in the mail every month, of course you’re gonna read it to your children,” says Range Bank Marketing and PR Specialist Hanna Westra. “It’s just a great program, so why not take advantage of it and bring it to Marquette? We have a lot young families who would benefit from this program.”

A registration table will be available at the event to sign up for monthly books.

Tickets are $20, and can be purchased at any Range Bank office in Marquette or Harvey, or on Range Bank’s website.

