Advertisement

Portion of Fair, Birch Avenues to be closed part next week in Marquette

Traffic will be detoured around the closure via Lynn Avenue, Waldo Street and Lincoln Avenue.
City of Marquette seal and traffic cones image.
City of Marquette seal and traffic cones image.(City of Marquette/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fair Avenue between Lynn Avenue and Lincoln Avenue will be closed to traffic, and Birch Avenue between Waldo Street and Fair Avenue will be closed to through traffic Monday June 21, through Wednesday June 23.

Smith Construction will be replacing a sewer service for Marquette Senior High School.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure via Lynn Avenue, Waldo Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension

Latest News

fire
Two wildfires reported in Upper Michigan on Friday
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Fire station opens new location near Island Resort and Casino
Fire station opens new location near Island Resort and Casino
Crystal Falls Theatre opening up after long COVID-19 shut down
Crystal Falls Theatre opening up after long COVID-19 shut down
Hardware store, golf course present Gift ideas for Father's Day
Hardware store, golf course present Gift ideas for Father's Day