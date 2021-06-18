Portion of Fair, Birch Avenues to be closed part next week in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fair Avenue between Lynn Avenue and Lincoln Avenue will be closed to traffic, and Birch Avenue between Waldo Street and Fair Avenue will be closed to through traffic Monday June 21, through Wednesday June 23.

Smith Construction will be replacing a sewer service for Marquette Senior High School.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure via Lynn Avenue, Waldo Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The public is advised to use caution when traveling through this area and to be alert for construction and advisory signing.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.