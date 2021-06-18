Advertisement

The Plant Connection holding open house sale tomorrow

Typically, shopping at the Plant Connection is by appointment only
The Plant Connection.
The Plant Connection.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow you can get a personalized plant shopping experience, without booking an appointment.

The Plant Connection in Ishpeming is having an open house-style sale from 9 until 2.

What makes the shop unique, according to the owner, is the small quantities but wide varieties of rare and unique plant species.

Linda Andriacchi is a lover of all things gardening and simply wants to help you find the right plants for you and your space.

“I wanted to be known as a personal plant shopper- and every time I mention that to someone, they started to laugh. I don’t know, I was serious.”

The Plant Connection is located at 321 West Division Street.

In addition to plants, tomorrow’s sale will feature garden art, hanging baskets and more.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township

Latest News

Mugshot for Joseph Comperchio. (Photo courtesy of WBBH-TV)
Former Catholic school teacher downstate pleads guilty; 4th conviction in AG’s Clergy Abuse investigation
Colorful paper lanterns displayed in Marquette's Rosewood Walkway ahead of Art Week 2021.
Ahead of Art Week: Marquette’s Rosewood Walkway adorned with paper lanterns
The Fire Station logo painted on a wall.
The Fire Station opens Hannahville location
U.P. Fall Beer Fest in Marquette file photo
U.P. Fall Beer Festival to return in 2021
Crash graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie resident killed during police pursuit, crash Thursday night