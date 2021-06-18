The Plant Connection holding open house sale tomorrow

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow you can get a personalized plant shopping experience, without booking an appointment.

The Plant Connection in Ishpeming is having an open house-style sale from 9 until 2.

What makes the shop unique, according to the owner, is the small quantities but wide varieties of rare and unique plant species.

Linda Andriacchi is a lover of all things gardening and simply wants to help you find the right plants for you and your space.

“I wanted to be known as a personal plant shopper- and every time I mention that to someone, they started to laugh. I don’t know, I was serious.”

The Plant Connection is located at 321 West Division Street.

In addition to plants, tomorrow’s sale will feature garden art, hanging baskets and more.

