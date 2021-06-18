Plan on Cooler Temperatures to Begin the Weekend

Saturday: Cooler, partly cloudy

Highs: 60s to 70 north, 70 to 75 south

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, chance of showers west half in the afternoon; Showers likely at night

Highs: near 70 most locations

Monday: Blustery northwest winds, mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, clearing in the afternoon

Highs: 50s to around 60

Tuesday: Cool, partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers mid-day in the afternoon

Highs: mainly 60s

Temperatures will warm to near to above average values later in the week. There is a chance of showers about Friday.

