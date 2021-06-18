Photo taken at Pictured Rocks places second in National Park Foundation photo contest

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A photo snapped at a popular Upper Michigan national park has won second place in a National Park Foundation (NPF) contest.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Rudi Jensen won second place in the 2020 #ShareTheExperience Photo Contest for the photo below, taken in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The NPS says, “Share the Experience is an annual photography competition encouraging amateur photographers to submit their favorite views, moments, and adventures from America’s public land and waters.”

In 2020, the NPF photo contest had more than 13,000 submissions.

The NPF says that for taking second place, Jensen “will receive $5,000, a 24 L Soft Cooler Tote and 21oz Bottle courtesy of Hydro Flask, a two-night stay at the West Baden Springs Hotel courtesy of Historic Hotels of America, and a Federal Recreational Lands Pass.”

Jensen’s photo came in second to a Milky Way, night sky, camping photo taken by Mark Gruenhaupt in San Juan National Forest. See all the winning entries here.

Click here to learn more about the National Park Foundation. Click here to learn more about Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

