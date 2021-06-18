Advertisement

Photo taken at Pictured Rocks places second in National Park Foundation photo contest

Rudi Jensen won second place in the 2020 #ShareTheExperience Photo Contest.
National Park Service and National Park Foundation logos over a blurred shoreline image at...
National Park Service and National Park Foundation logos over a blurred shoreline image at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.(WLUC/National Park Service/National Park Foundation)
By Alissa Pietila
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A photo snapped at a popular Upper Michigan national park has won second place in a National Park Foundation (NPF) contest.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), Rudi Jensen won second place in the 2020 #ShareTheExperience Photo Contest for the photo below, taken in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The NPS says, “Share the Experience is an annual photography competition encouraging amateur photographers to submit their favorite views, moments, and adventures from America’s public land and waters.”

In 2020, the NPF photo contest had more than 13,000 submissions.

The NPF says that for taking second place, Jensen “will receive $5,000, a 24 L Soft Cooler Tote and 21oz Bottle courtesy of Hydro Flask, a two-night stay at the West Baden Springs Hotel courtesy of Historic Hotels of America, and a Federal Recreational Lands Pass.”

Jensen’s photo came in second to a Milky Way, night sky, camping photo taken by Mark Gruenhaupt in San Juan National Forest. See all the winning entries here.

Click here to learn more about the National Park Foundation. Click here to learn more about Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township

Latest News

Mugshot for Joseph Comperchio. (Photo courtesy of WBBH-TV)
Former Catholic school teacher downstate pleads guilty; 4th conviction in AG’s Clergy Abuse investigation
Colorful paper lanterns displayed in Marquette's Rosewood Walkway ahead of Art Week 2021.
Ahead of Art Week: Marquette’s Rosewood Walkway adorned with paper lanterns
The Fire Station logo painted on a wall.
The Fire Station opens Hannahville location
U.P. Fall Beer Fest in Marquette file photo
U.P. Fall Beer Festival to return in 2021
Crash graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie resident killed during police pursuit, crash Thursday night