The Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, a new dispensary opened its doors in Crystal Falls.

The Outpost Crystal Falls held a ribbon cutting to welcome the public. The dispensary offers in-store shopping and curbside pickup.

Director of cannabis development Gary Loonsfoot Jr. says the Outpost has a wide selection of items for cannabis users to choose from.

“We bring a variety of product,” he said. “A lot of our competition sells just their own product; we sell everybody else’s and our future line as well. We’re bringing diversity of the cannabis product to the market.

The dispensary has daily specials and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Another Outpost location is scheduled to open in Marquette Township in a few weeks.

The Outpost is partially owned by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community.

