Advertisement

The Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location

The Outpost staff held a ribbon cutting to welcome the public.
The Outpost offers a wide variety of cannabis products.
The Outpost offers a wide variety of cannabis products.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, a new dispensary opened its doors in Crystal Falls.

The Outpost Crystal Falls held a ribbon cutting to welcome the public. The dispensary offers in-store shopping and curbside pickup.

Director of cannabis development Gary Loonsfoot Jr. says the Outpost has a wide selection of items for cannabis users to choose from.

“We bring a variety of product,” he said. “A lot of our competition sells just their own product; we sell everybody else’s and our future line as well. We’re bringing diversity of the cannabis product to the market.

The dispensary has daily specials and is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Another Outpost location is scheduled to open in Marquette Township in a few weeks.

The Outpost is partially owned by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension

Latest News

fire
Two wildfires reported in Upper Michigan on Friday
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Fire station opens new location near Island Resort and Casino
Fire station opens new location near Island Resort and Casino
Crystal Falls Theatre opening up after long COVID-19 shut down
Crystal Falls Theatre opening up after long COVID-19 shut down
Hardware store, golf course present Gift ideas for Father's Day
Hardware store, golf course present Gift ideas for Father's Day