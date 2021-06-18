Non-profit hosts golf outing supporting pediatric diabetes

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers tee’d off in support of children with diabetes Friday afternoon.

The Superior Health Foundation held its 9th Annual Golf Scramble at the Red Fox Run Golf Course.

Executive Director, Jim LaJoie, said 16 silent auctions prizes were available for golfers to bid on.

Each year they donate to a health-centered partner. This year it’s Camp U.P. Peninsulin.

“They’ll be getting more than $5,000 in funding here today to help them with supplies and with insulin and those types of things to ensure they have a successful camp,” LaJoie said.

The organization hosts a summer camp in late July for children with type one diabetes.

“We can do different activities to show the kids that hey even you’re diabetic we can go play paint tag and kickball,” RN and diabetic educator Chris Alderton said.

Following a game of golf the foundation had a program and a Putting competition where someone got a chance to win $2,500.

