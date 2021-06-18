Advertisement

Non-profit hosts golf outing supporting pediatric diabetes

Superior Health Foundation golf outing
Superior Health Foundation golf outing(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfers tee’d off in support of children with diabetes Friday afternoon.

The Superior Health Foundation held its 9th Annual Golf Scramble at the Red Fox Run Golf Course.

Executive Director, Jim LaJoie, said 16 silent auctions prizes were available for golfers to bid on.

Each year they donate to a health-centered partner. This year it’s Camp U.P. Peninsulin.

“They’ll be getting more than $5,000 in funding here today to help them with supplies and with insulin and those types of things to ensure they have a successful camp,” LaJoie said.

The organization hosts a summer camp in late July for children with type one diabetes.

“We can do different activities to show the kids that hey even you’re diabetic we can go play paint tag and kickball,” RN and diabetic educator Chris Alderton said.

Following a game of golf the foundation had a program and a Putting competition where someone got a chance to win $2,500.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension

Latest News

fire
Two wildfires reported in Upper Michigan on Friday
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Outpost dispensary opens Crystal Falls location
Fire station opens new location near Island Resort and Casino
Fire station opens new location near Island Resort and Casino
Crystal Falls Theatre opening up after long COVID-19 shut down
Crystal Falls Theatre opening up after long COVID-19 shut down
Hardware store, golf course present Gift ideas for Father's Day
Hardware store, golf course present Gift ideas for Father's Day