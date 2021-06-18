Advertisement

NMU to hold summer architectural walking tours

Tours are a compliment to a temporary exhibit currently at Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center
By Matt Price
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This summer, Northern Michigan University will be holding free architectural walking tours.

At the moment, the campus’s Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center has a temporary exhibit titled “A Beautiful Location”. It shares the history of the school from its beginning to the present.

The upcoming walks are a compliment to that, are around an hour long, and are limited to 20 people.

The Heritage Center’s curator, Dan Truckey, calls this idea a way to give people more insight on the school’s past.

“The walking tours may go into a little more depth,” said Truckey, “a little bit more anecdotal look at some of the stories, and a little bit more behind the scenes things that don’t get covered in the exhibit because you can only put so much information.”

The exhibit itself is open to those on campus and the general public.

Tours will be held at 1:00 p.m. on July 8th and 22nd, and August 5th and 19th. To book a reservation, call the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at 906-227-2549.

