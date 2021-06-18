Advertisement

Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township

By Jacqueline Agahigian
Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAIRD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township.

Police say Howard Maki was last seen in Hancock driving A 2001 silver Isuzu Trooper on Monday June 7, 2021.

Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He also suffers from dementia.

If you have any information call 911 or The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055.

