Marquette Symphony Orchestra returns for summer concert series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Marquette entertainment staple will take the stage once again for the Summer 2021 season. On Saturday, June 19, The Marquette Symphony Orchestra will make their return in their first show of the summer concert series. The show is titled “June Jubilation” and will last around 90 minutes with no intermission.

MSO Principal Conductor Octavio Mas-Arocias tells TV6 anchor Elyse Chengery, “We’ve put together a few, a number of online concerts, online performances, but this is our first concert with audience since September so it is a big celebration for all of us. We have a wonderful concert for just all of us to come together and celebrate the coming together after all this time we’ve been secluded, apart. This is going to be really beautiful for all of us.”

Tickets can be purchased on the NMU ticketing page. Attendance is limited to 225 people and tickets are $10 each for general admission. Guests can sit on park benches or bring their own chairs. And even though the performance is outside, social distance is still recommended. Anyone is welcome to wear a facemask if they like.

The performance is sponsored by Milt and Boli Sonderberg.

Another concert will be held at Presque Isle Park on Saturday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. Moving forward the rest of the seasons concerts will be held at Kaufman Auditorium. Performances will be on October 9th, December 18th, March 12th and May 7th. For details on those tickets – the information will be announced later in the summer.

Any announcements would be made on the MSO website and MSO Facebook page.

