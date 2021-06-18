Advertisement

Great Lakes Rodeo happening this weekend in Gwinn

Now located at the ice racing track, 150 W Johnson Lake Rd.
By Tia Trudgeon
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This isn’t Marquette County’s first rodeo...

But it is the first time the Great Lakes Rodeo is taking place at the ice racing track in Gwinn.

The rodeo kicked off this afternoon and will have activities, food and craft vendors and a beer tent through Sunday.

You can buy a ticket onsite at the rodeo, which is more than just a celebration of rural life.

“The Great Lakes Rodeo is actually a non-profit organization being able to donate funds back into the youth in our area. And we’ve been able to donate over 50,000 dollars back to the youth in our area. So it is more than just a rodeo to me, it is near and dear to my heart- something very special.” says Great Lakes Rodeo president, Jesie Melchiori.

The Great Lakes Rodeo is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

You can find the schedule of events and more information here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
According to Marquette Township Fire Rescue, at 3:02 p.m. June 17, emergency personnel were...
Capsized sailboat, crew rescued in Lake Superior Thursday
The House voted 60-49 to end the additional payments of $300.
Michigan house votes to end unemployment extension
Maki is around 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Missing 80-year-old Alston man in Laird Township

Latest News

Colorful paper lanterns displayed in Marquette's Rosewood Walkway ahead of Art Week 2021.
Ahead of Art Week: Marquette’s Rosewood Walkway adorned with paper lanterns
The Plant Connection.
The Plant Connection holding open house sale tomorrow
The Great Lakes Rodeo is taking place this weekend in Gwinn.
Great Lakes Rodeo
The Portage Lake District Library.
Portage Lake District Library now offers LinkedIn Learning courses free to all library cardholders