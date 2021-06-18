Great Lakes Rodeo happening this weekend in Gwinn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - This isn’t Marquette County’s first rodeo...

But it is the first time the Great Lakes Rodeo is taking place at the ice racing track in Gwinn.

The rodeo kicked off this afternoon and will have activities, food and craft vendors and a beer tent through Sunday.

You can buy a ticket onsite at the rodeo, which is more than just a celebration of rural life.

“The Great Lakes Rodeo is actually a non-profit organization being able to donate funds back into the youth in our area. And we’ve been able to donate over 50,000 dollars back to the youth in our area. So it is more than just a rodeo to me, it is near and dear to my heart- something very special.” says Great Lakes Rodeo president, Jesie Melchiori.

The Great Lakes Rodeo is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

You can find the schedule of events and more information here.

