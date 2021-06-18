The Fire Station opens Hannahville location

HANNAHVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula-based dispensary is now in Menominee county. The newest Fire Station Cannabis Dispensary location is right next to the Island Resort and Casino.

“We’re just real excited to share our extensive cannabis knowledge with folks around the area or if you’re just passing through,” said Marsha Moffett, general manager of The Fire Station.

Moffett says The Fire Station is the U.P.’s first recreational cannabis dispensary. The new Hannahville dispensary is the fourth location.

“Negaunee was our first one, Marquette, Houghton over the past couple weeks and now Hannahville,” said Moffett.

The Hannahville team worked quickly to get the store ready for its grand opening this past Wednesday.

“Really quickly just try to get all the product in and on the shelves. Getting all of our cannabis packed,” said Moffett.

The Fire Station offers a wide range of products, including several edibles.

“Just your typical Flower, we’ve got pre-rolls,” said Moffett. “We’ve got gummies, chocolate bars, brownies wave got tincture, drink enhancers, vape carts concentrates - you name it we got it.”

The new Hannahville location also offers curbside pickup.

“We’re looking forward to meeting everyone and building meaningful relationships with a community,” said Moffett.

The dispensary is open Sunday through Thursday from nine in the morning until nine at night and Friday-Saturday nine in the morning until one a.m. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.