Crystal Theater reopens after nearly two years without a performance

Pandemic restrictions began lifting just in time for the theater’s 30th season.
By Lily Simmons
Updated: 5 hours ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The lights are back on at the Crystal Theater in Crystal Falls.

According to manager Angie Dohl, its June 18 show will be the first performance in the theater since the pandemic started.

“We’ve been dark since we closed the season for 2019,” Dohl said. “It’s just been strange.”

Although she was sad to shut the theater down for so long, Dohl took the opportunity to get to work on some long-awaited projects.

“One of the things we did was to replace the riggings on the staging,” she said. “That was the original riggings when this theater was built in 1927. We have had this whole space torn apart for most of the pandemic.”

Coronavirus restrictions began lifting just in time for the Crystal Theater’s 30th season. The first event hosted at the theater this summer will be part of the Pine Mountain Music Festival.

“Tonight, they will be presenting their Bergonzi Trio, highlighted with piano,” Dohl said. “Then we’ll kick off our regular programming July 9 with a piano and violin classical, contemporary crossover duo.”

Dohl says performances like those are an integral part of the community, and she can’t wait to welcome the public back into the theater for the first time in nearly two years.

“Live music shared with your community is a whole other set of energy, and it gives way more energy than it ever takes,” said Dohl. “That’s what we’ve been missing, and that’s what I’m really excited to get back to.”

Visit the Crystal Theater website or Facebook page for future production dates this season.

