Ahead of Art Week: Marquette’s Rosewood Walkway adorned with paper lanterns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Rosewood Walkway is decorated ahead of next week’s Art Week.

Though Art Week doesn’t officially begin until Monday, colorful, paper lanterns were placed among the trees by the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center.

The bright colors of the lanterns popped in Friday’s sunshine and easily blew around in the strong winds. Families stopped by to snap pictures in the colorful display.

In the past, the walkway has featured woodland creatures, butterflies, and umbrellas.

Volunteers are also still needed for the weeklong event, June 21 through June 27, 2021. To sign up, or learn more, click here.

If you have photos you’d like to share of any Art Week festivities, submit them online here or through the free TV6 News App, using our Art Week 2021 album.

Take a stroll through the Rosewood Walkway with TV6′s Alissa Pietila in the Facebook live video below.

