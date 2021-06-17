Advertisement

Wisconsin man found guilty of assault in Ironwood stabbing case

On Thursday, a jury found 31-year-old Benjamin Allen Bozile of Gillet guilty of assault with intent to murder.
By Alex Clark
Updated: 2 hours ago
GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin man may be sentenced up to life in prison for a stabbing incident that happened in September of 2020.

On Thursday, a jury found 31-year-old Benjamin Allen Bozile of Gillet guilty of assault with intent to murder. Bozile stabbed 36-year-old Daniel Conklin several times, slitting his throat. Conklin was found alive in the parking lot of an Ironwood motel.

Bozile fled the scene, but was soon apprehended in Hurley, Wisconsin and extradited back to Michigan to face charges.

Bozile could be sentenced up to life in prison.

