Whitmer expresses support for ‘Hero Pay’

It’s unknown how much the payments, or what the exact qualifications, would be.
By TV6 News Team
Updated: 3 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling for essential workers to get extra pay.

On Thursday in Detroit, the governor said she supports ‘Hero Pay” for frontline and essential workers who worked throughout the pandemic.

The proposal has currently been introduced by a democratic lawmaker in the state senate and house. Whitmer says it’s important to recognize people who put their lives at risk.

“Every day during this crisis we counted on our essential workers to take care of the people in the greatest needs,” said Whitmer. “In fact, every day before the pandemic we counted on our essential workers to take care of people at the time of their lives when they need it the most.”

Funding for ‘Hero Pay’ would come from federal COVID-19 aid.

It’s unknown how much the payments, or what the exact qualifications, would be.

