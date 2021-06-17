Warm and Dry Friday Means a High Fire Danger
It Cools Significantly on Saturday
Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warm, chance of a few scattered showers south late in the day
Highs: near 80 into the 80s
Saturday: Chance of morning showers south, partly cloudy with increasing sunshine and cooler
Highs: 60s to around 70, coolest near Lake Superior
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, a good chance of rain west in the afternoon
Highs: around 70 into the 70s
Look for breezy and cool weather early next week with some scattered showers. Temperatures will moderate slowly starting mid-week.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.