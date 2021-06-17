Warm and Dry Friday Means a High Fire Danger

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and warm, chance of a few scattered showers south late in the day

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Saturday: Chance of morning showers south, partly cloudy with increasing sunshine and cooler

Highs: 60s to around 70, coolest near Lake Superior

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness, a good chance of rain west in the afternoon

Highs: around 70 into the 70s

Look for breezy and cool weather early next week with some scattered showers. Temperatures will moderate slowly starting mid-week.

