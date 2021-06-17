Tacopotamus truck offers Munising residents and tourists authentic Mexican food

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new food truck is offering authentic Mexican food in Munising.

Tacopotamus is located on County Road H-58, next to the Hillside Party Store. Customers can choose from a variety of tacos. Food and beverage director Jason Biega says the truck’s specialty is whitefish tacos, with fish from the VanLandschoot and Sons fishery.

“Every way that we can support the local fisheries here and keep the economy moving, that’s what we want to do,” he said.

Biega says he is excited to provide a unique food option for tourists and residents.

“Especially locals, it gives them a chance to get out of downtown when it gets very busy in the summer,” said Biega. “It gives them a chance to come out here, listen to some music, hang out, drink a soda, and eat a taco.”

Since its opening on Memorial Day weekend, Tacopotamus has received an extremely supportive response from the community.

Tacopotamus is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Visit Tacopotamus on Facebook for more information.

