Advertisement

Tacopotamus truck offers Munising residents and tourists authentic Mexican food

The food truck’s specialty is its whitefish taco, with fish from the VanLandschoot and Sons fishery.
By Lily Simmons
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new food truck is offering authentic Mexican food in Munising.

Tacopotamus is located on County Road H-58, next to the Hillside Party Store. Customers can choose from a variety of tacos. Food and beverage director Jason Biega says the truck’s specialty is whitefish tacos, with fish from the VanLandschoot and Sons fishery.

“Every way that we can support the local fisheries here and keep the economy moving, that’s what we want to do,” he said.

Biega says he is excited to provide a unique food option for tourists and residents.

“Especially locals, it gives them a chance to get out of downtown when it gets very busy in the summer,” said Biega. “It gives them a chance to come out here, listen to some music, hang out, drink a soda, and eat a taco.”

Since its opening on Memorial Day weekend, Tacopotamus has received an extremely supportive response from the community.

Tacopotamus is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Visit Tacopotamus on Facebook for more information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. U.S. House.
Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’
Marquette County woman's $2 million winning ticket through the Michigan Lottery's Lucky 7's...
Marquette County woman wins $2M playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky 7′s instant game
Fatal crash graphic.
Pelkie woman dies following rollover crash in Covington Township
Coronavirus in Michigan.
Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week
1980s Marquette cold case featured in popular true crime podcast

Latest News

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra
Marquette Symphony Orchestra returns for summer concert series
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
New food truck offers Mexican food in Munising
New food truck offers Mexican food in Munising
Nationwide fireworks shortage impacting Upper Michigan
Nationwide fireworks shortage impacting Upper Michigan
Portage Lake District Library offering Linked in services to cardholders
Portage Lake District Library offering Linked in services to cardholders